Montreal to ban ‘most dangerous’ pesticides

Montreal will ban the sale of around 100 pesticides for domestic use in the city, Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Thursday.

Substances that will be banned include some of the “most dangerous,” according to a statement from the city: glyphosate, chlorpyrifos and certain neonicotinoids.

The city says it will be the first in Canada to completely ban the sale of these chemicals.

The city says it is taking this action “due to the risks these pesticides present to people’s health and to the environment.”

The new measure will mean that any commercial use — including golf courses, landscaping, gardening and exterminators — that want to use these chemicals will need to get an approved annual permit from the city.

The new bylaw will take effect in 2022. Plante said she hopes cities across North America will follow Montreal’s lead.