Retired Kingston firefighter cycles to raise funds for kids with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A retired Kingston firefighter is using his love of cycling to raise money for children with cancer.

So far this year, John Osborn is ninth in the province for those who are participating in the Great Cycle Challenge, an initiative that raises money for children with cancer.

With the the distance he has cycled so far, he has raised nearly $10,000.

“I’ve lost 28 pounds doing it, so there’s nothing wrong with that,” Osborn joked.

In order to raise these funds, he has cycled every day during the month of August. He says the cause is near and dear to his heart.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter, although she wasn’t a small child at the time, got leukemia, and she fought it for two and a half years, with treatment and stuff like that. And she has it in remission now,” he said.

On average, the 72-year-old cycles around 30-40 kilometres a day.

This is not Osborn’s first time either, he has been doing this challenge for five years now, accumulating over 3,500 kilometres and nearly $30,000 for the charity.

2:09 Kingston family raises $10,000 for charity with rainbow igloo Kingston family raises $10,000 for charity with rainbow igloo – Mar 12, 2021

“Last year I rode over 1,000 kilometres, and that’s my goal this year. I’m at about 750 right now, but I still have two more weeks to go,” Osborn said Wednesday.

It’s been an especially hot and humid month to cycle in, but Osborn said he has a lot of motivation to keep him going.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I get hot or when I get tired, I can quit or I can go inside. With their battle, they can’t just quit, they’ve got it every day,” he said.

Osborn has currently raised $9,500 for this year, and hopes to bike another 300 kilometres by the end of the month.

To donate to his campaign, visit his website.