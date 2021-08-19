Menu

Crime

SIU called to investigate shooting of man by Waterloo Police in Kitchener

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 6:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after a man was shot in Kitchener by Waterloo Police.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information suggests officers were called to the Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street area around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday about a man in distress.

The SIU says the man was shot after he allegedly approached one of the officers with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is automatically called to investigate incidents involving police where there is serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
