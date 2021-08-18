‘Disgusted and angry’: Justin Trudeau condemns antisemitic vandalization of campaign signs

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau denounced the antisemitic vandalization of the campaign signs of two Liberal candidates in Montreal on Wednesday, calling the incident “completely unacceptable.”

The prime minister and Liberal leader, who is re-running in the 2021 Canadian federal election, released a statement saying he is “disgusted and angry” that candidates Rachel Bendayan and Anthony Housefather had their Montreal campaign posters defaced with swastikas earlier this week.

I am disgusted and I am angry that @RachelBendayan and @AHousefather had signs vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. It is completely unacceptable. I stand in solidarity with Rachel and Anthony, and the entire Jewish community, against this type of hatred. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“I stand with the entire Jewish community against this type of hatred,” Trudeau wrote.

Other major party candidates equally spoke out against the incident on Wednesday.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote “This is not okay. Acts of Anti-Semitism glorify one of the most hateful ideologies in human history.” Erin O’Toole from the Conservatives said “Antisemitism and racism have no place in Canada, and I condemn these heinous acts.”

Green Party leader Annamie Paul said she was saddened to see the hateful graffiti, and that “unfortunately, antisemitism remains a constant companion for Jewish candidates on the campaign trail,” adding that “silence emboldens hate.”

READ MORE: ‘Not our Canada’: Montreal Liberal candidates campaign signs defaced with swastikas

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet didn’t personally comment on the incident, but his party released a statement saying the Bloc denounces all manifestations of hate during the campaign. The People’s Party of Canada, as well as its leader Maxime Bernier, did not put out any comment.

On Tuesday, both MPs and Liberal candidates who are re-running in Montreal tweeted photos showing their campaign signs in their electoral districts defaced with swastikas over their face and body.

1 1 View image in gallery mode MP and Liberal candidate Rachel Bendayan, who is re-campaigning in her riding of Outremont in Montreal in the upcoming 2021 Canadian federal election, had her campaign posters vandalized with swastikas over her face and body (blurred above). Global News

Bendayan and Housefather are campaigning in their ridings of Outremont and Mount Royal respectively — areas home to Montreal Jewish communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever your political views, spreading hateful and violent messages is not the way to go. We’ve seen the road that the politics of the far right leads us to in the US and around the world. That is not us. That is not our Canada 🇨🇦 #polcan #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/eXv6MgI0pn — Rachel Bendayan (@RachelBendayan) August 17, 2021

“Pretty sad to see #antisemitism hitting the campaign on day 3,” Housefather wrote. “I can assure whoever did this that no swastika is going to scare me or stop me from speaking up for Jewish Canadians.”

Pretty sad to see #antisemitism hitting the campaign on Day 3. I can assure whoever did this that no swastika is going to scare me or stop me from speaking up for Jewish Canadians. pic.twitter.com/vpIP7cWOPE — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) August 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Several Jewish advocacy organizations, including CIJA, B’nai Brith Canada and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) released statements condemning the hate crime graffiti depicting the symbol of antisemitism and genocide, calling it “sickening and vile.”

“Stay vigilant and report hate incidents immediately to police and to us,” B’nai Brith Canada said.

In an interview with Global News, Bendayan said she thinks it’s important to keep an eye on these incidents, “not because it represents the views of the majority, certainly this is a very small minority of people that are spreading hateful messages, but if we don’t take the time to call out hate for what it is, then it spreads,” she said.

Montreal police have been made aware of the incident but have not provided Global News with a comment.

It is unclear when exactly the campaign signs were vandalized.

Advertisement