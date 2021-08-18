Menu

Crime

Driver sought in Toronto hit-and-run that left 74-year-old man critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 3:10 pm
Police released this image of a suspect Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re continuing to search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end on Tuesday that left a 74-year-old man critically injured.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers said the driver of a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was going south on Martin Grove, turning east onto Eglinton when he crashed into a bus shelter and the victim.

The vehicle fled the scene and was found abandoned a “short distance away,” police said.

Read more: Man in 70s critically injured after hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end, officials say

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Wednesday that they’re continuing to search for the driver and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Police described him as having dreadlocks with blond tips. He was last seen leaving the Warrender Avenue area, which is east of the crash scene, in a black Hyundai Santa Fe ride-sharing vehicle, officers said.

Investigators also released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information or who has relevant video footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police at the scene of the collision in Etobicoke on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the collision in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Global News
