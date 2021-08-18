Overdose increase in Simcoe County linked to opioids cut with benzos

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County over the last several weeks has been linked to street opioids that have been mixed with benzodiazepines, tranquillizers that are commonly used to treat anxiety, the local health unit confirmed Wednesday.

Over the last few weeks, there have been an increased number of hospital emergency visits for suspected opioid overdoses compared with the first half of 2021.

Local police and harm reduction partnerships across Ontario have reported that many of these overdoses are linked to opioids cut with benzos. (Brand names people may recognize that contain the tranquillizers are Xanax or Valium.)

In Ontario, fentanyl has been found mixed with benzos, heroin, cocaine, crack and counterfeit pills that have been made to look like prescription drugs.

The health unit said people using drugs for non-medical reasons should avoid using alone, start with small amounts, plan to have someone check on them, always carry naloxone and consider using the National Overdose Prevention line at 1-888-688-6677.

Public health also said someone who encounters a person who appears to have overdosed should immediately call 911.