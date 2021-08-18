Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Overdose increase in Simcoe County linked to opioids cut with benzos

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada has fastest growing overdose mortality rate in the world, experts say' Canada has fastest growing overdose mortality rate in the world, experts say
While the country battled COVID-19, thousands of Canadians were losing their life to opioid toxicity. The pandemic interrupted the street drug supply, which launched the country towards the grim record of having the fastest growing overdose mortality rate worldwide – Jul 28, 2021

An increase in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County over the last several weeks has been linked to street opioids that have been mixed with benzodiazepines, tranquillizers that are commonly used to treat anxiety, the local health unit confirmed Wednesday.

Over the last few weeks, there have been an increased number of hospital emergency visits for suspected opioid overdoses compared with the first half of 2021.

Read more: Officials report increase in overdoses in Barrie, Ont., over last several days

Local police and harm reduction partnerships across Ontario have reported that many of these overdoses are linked to opioids cut with benzos. (Brand names people may recognize that contain the tranquillizers are Xanax or Valium.)

Trending Stories

In Ontario, fentanyl has been found mixed with benzos, heroin, cocaine, crack and counterfeit pills that have been made to look like prescription drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said people using drugs for non-medical reasons should avoid using alone, start with small amounts, plan to have someone check on them, always carry naloxone and consider using the National Overdose Prevention line at 1-888-688-6677.

Public health also said someone who encounters a person who appears to have overdosed should immediately call 911.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Opioids tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagopioid crisis Simcoe County tagOpioids Simcoe County tagOpioid overdoses Simcoe County tagOpioid problem Simcoe County tagOpioid Simcoe County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers