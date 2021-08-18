Menu

Health

COVID-19: 9 new cases in Nova Scotia, all in the central zone

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 12:10 pm
As vaccination rates begin to slow down, Canada launches 'This Is Our Shot' campaign
This Is Our Shot is a movement aimed at rallying Canadians and encouraging each other to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The rewards for change campaign helps answer questions and provides information about the science behind the vaccine. Dr. Madhu Jawanda joins Mike Sobel on Global Edmonton Morning News with more on the campaign and how you can get involved.

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and six new recoveries.

In a release, the province said all of the new cases are in the central health zone. Six are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Read more: Halifax police use force, make arrests, as dismantled temporary shelters torn down

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,710 tests on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

There are now 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which includes one person in an intensive care unit in hospital.

As of Tuesday, 1,414,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 665,349 second doses.

