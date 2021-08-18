COVID-19: 9 new cases in Nova Scotia, all in the central zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and six new recoveries.

In a release, the province said all of the new cases are in the central health zone. Six are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,710 tests on Tuesday.

There are now 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which includes one person in an intensive care unit in hospital.

As of Tuesday, 1,414,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 665,349 second doses.

