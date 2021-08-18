Drought conditions offer unique chance to clean Assiniboine shoreline

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy and Pride Winnipeg are looking for community volunteers to help with a shoreline cleanup along the Assiniboine River this weekend.

The cleanup event — from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday — was sparked by the river’s low water levels due to drought conditions, and gives a unique opportunity to do a thorough cleaning of the riverbank.

“Shoreline litter along our lakes, rivers and oceans is problematic for a number of reasons. It can be harmful to wildlife, negatively impacts water quality, and detracts from the natural beauty of these places,” said cleanup co-ordinator Marc Brandson of the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for members of our community to come together to improve the health and beauty of the river and Assiniboine Park.”

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online, but walk-ups will also be welcome. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least half an hour of cleanup. Children 10 and up are also welcome, as long as they’re with an adult parent or guardian.

