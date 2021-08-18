N.B. soldier found guilty of distributing cannabis-laced cupcakes to Armed Forces

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick soldier accused of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to a group of Canadian Armed Forces members in 2018 has been found guilty.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was convicted Wednesday on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and on one charge of disgraceful conduct. A charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline has been stayed.

READ MORE: Judge allows wrapper as evidence in New Brunswick cannabis cupcake court martial

She was accused of serving the cupcakes to eight soldiers from a mobile field canteen she operated on July 21, 2018, on 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

The soldiers were taking part in a major live-fire training exercise and had to stop firing their guns when they became ill and complained of feeling paranoid and anxious.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 New Brunswick says privatizing Cannabis NB off the table New Brunswick says privatizing Cannabis NB off the table – Mar 19, 2021

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf said today she was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Cogswell baked the cupcakes, added cannabis to them and served them to soldiers during the exercise.

A sentencing hearing will be held in November.