Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge reserves decision to exclude evidence in cannabis cupcake court martial in N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 2:22 pm
Judge reserves decision to exclude evidence in cannabis cupcake court martial in N.B. - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

A military judge has reserved her decision on an application to exclude evidence at the court martial of a New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to a group of Canadian Armed Forces members.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces 10 charges, including eight of administering a noxious substance to soldiers who were taking part in a 2018 live-fire training exercise.

Read more: Court martial for N.B. soldier accused of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes can proceed

Five soldiers who provided urine samples tested positive for marijuana while the wrapper from one of the cupcakes also tested positive for THC – the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Trending Stories

Defence lawyer Ian Kasper argued today that the wrapper should be excluded as evidence because he said one wrapper is not an indication of what may or may not have been found on other wrappers.

Story continues below advertisement

He says other wrappers were collected but have disappeared because of what he calls unacceptable negligence.

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf is to rule on the application Friday, after which the prosecution and defence are expected to present closing arguments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed Forces tagCourt Martial tagBombardier Chelsea Cogswell tagCannabis cupcakes court martial tagcannabis-laced cupcakes tagCFB Gagetown cannabis cupcakes tagCFB Gagetown court martial tagGagetown court martial tagChelsea Cogswell cannabis cupcakes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers