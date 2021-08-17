SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s attorney general looks to clear provincial court backlog caused by COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2021 4:44 pm
An interior of a courtroom at Old City Hall court in Toronto. View image in full screen
An interior of a courtroom at Old City Hall court in Toronto. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Ontario’s attorney general says the province is working on ways to clear a backlog of court cases caused by pandemic shutdowns.

Doug Downey says Ontario has been using an online early resolution process to resolve more cases quickly

He says that more developments on early resolution mechanisms will be announced “in the early fall.”

Read more: New online system aims to combat delays, case backlogs in Ontario tribunals

Ontario’s provincial offences courts had to suspend in-person trials and hearings earlier in the pandemic due to the risk posed by COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Downey also says the provincial government is in ongoing discussions with the judiciary and municipal clerks to find ways to work through all backlogged cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Downey was asked about the buildup of cases during a virtual forum at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual general meeting.

Click to play video: 'Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog' Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog – Oct 14, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario courts tagOntario Attorney-General tagcourt backlog tagOntario court backlog tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers