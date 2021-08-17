SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampeders put veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on 6-game injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2021 4:41 pm
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws the ball against the Toronto Argonauts during CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws the ball against the Toronto Argonauts during CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Stampeders’ season has gone from bad to worse.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said Tuesday the club is placing veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on the six-game injured list with a broken fibula.

Mitchell, twice the CFL’s outstanding player, was hurt in Calgary’s season-opening 23-20 home loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 7.

The 31-year-old Texan played in Calgary’s 15-9 loss to the B.C. Lions on Thursday, throwing four interceptions.

Read more: Bo Levi Mitchell leads a Calgary Stampeders lineup with a lot of new faces

This season, Mitchell has completed 44-of-73 passes for 542 yards with a TD and five interceptions.

Trending Stories

The expectation is Ottawa’s Michael O’Connor will start for Calgary (0-2) when it hosts the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Connor, 25, is in his second CFL season, first with Calgary, after spending the 2019 campaign with Toronto.

A 2019 third-round pick, O’Connor dressed for nine games with Toronto, seeing action in two.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound O’Connor has completed 15-of-25 passes for 173 yards and a TD in the CFL.

Read more: Veteran Canadian RB Calvin McCarty comes out of retirement to sign with Calgary Stampeders

Should O’Connor get the start against Montreal, he’d be the second Canadian to open a CFL contest this season.

Nathan Rourke, a Victoria native who grew up in Oakville, Ont., started the B.C. Lions’ season-opening 33-29 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 6.

Mitchell has been Calgary’s starter since 2014 and guided the club to two Grey Cup victories (2014, 2018) while being named the league’s outstanding player in 2016 and ’18.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFL tagFootball tagCalgary Stampeders tagBo Levi Mitchell tagSports Injury tagMichael O"Connor tagBo Levi Mitchell Calgary Stampeders tagCalgary Stampeders injury tagBo Levi Mitchell broken fibula tagBo Levi Mitchell broken leg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers