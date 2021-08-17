Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary canine officer charged with assault in February incident

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:02 pm
A Calgary Police Service officer pictured on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service officer pictured on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police said Tuesday that a Calgary canine officer was charged with assault stemming from an on-duty incident six months ago.

On Feb. 20 at 11 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that — according to its licence plate — was reported stolen. Police followed it until the driver parked in the 1200 block of 34 Avenue N.E.

Read more: Calgary police officer charged with snooping on person’s private information

As the woman who drove the vehicle walked towards a nearby building, police said a canine officer approached her and “ordered her to lie on the ground.”

Police said she set her belongings down but “did not immediately lie down,” so the officer forced her to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

It turns out the woman was the victim of a licence plate swap, “where, unbeknownst to the victim, plates from a stolen vehicle are swapped with a similar parked car to avoid detection,” police said.

Read more: ‘An egregious mistake’: Calgary police officer who assaulted suspect given 1-month sentence

Police said was lawful to arrest the woman to “investigate what officers reasonably believed was a stolen vehicle,” but an internal investigation and a review by the Crown prosecutor determined that criminal charges are appropriate because of the force used during the arrest.

Officers said the woman “fully co-operated” with the investigation and has been offered victim support resources.

Read more: Calgary police officer charged with on-duty assault

Const. Keegan Metz, a 12-year Calgary Police Service member, was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He was removed from the canine unit immediately after the incident and is suspended with pay, police said.

“His pay and status will be regularly reviewed as the case progresses,” CPS said.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Police Officer Charged tagCalgary officer charged tagCalgary police officer assault charge tagCalgary K9 officer charged tagCalgary K9 officer charged assault tagCalgary officer assault charge tagCalgary police assault charge tagCanine officer charged with on-duty assault tagKeegan Metz tagKeegan Metz assault charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers