K-W Oktoberfest keg-tapping to be held at Waterloo airport again due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will be held once again this fall with some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual, the event will kick off with a keg tapping but as was the case last year, it will be a small event held at the Waterloo International Airport on Sept. 24 that will be livestreamed.

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade will once again be a virtual event, while organizers say the WunderWagon will travel throughout Kitchener over the three weekends of the festival as a mobile experience.

This year’s pin has been officially released and is designed to recognize health-care workers with a portion of pin sales going to the Grand River Hospital and the Onkel Hans Food Drive.

As was the case in 2020, local restaurants are being encouraged to offer Oktoberfest-themed entertainment and one-of-a-kind Bavarian meals to their guests as they become Micro-Festhallen.