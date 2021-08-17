Menu

Canada

K-W Oktoberfest keg-tapping to be held at Waterloo airport again due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 2:47 pm
The 2021 Oktoberfest parade has been cancelled. View image in full screen
The 2021 Oktoberfest parade has been cancelled. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will be held once again this fall with some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual, the event will kick off with a keg tapping but as was the case last year, it will be a small event held at the Waterloo International Airport on Sept. 24 that will be livestreamed.

Read more: Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest sells headquarters, moving to King Street

The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade will once again be a virtual event, while organizers say the WunderWagon will travel throughout Kitchener over the three weekends of the festival as a mobile experience.

This year’s pin has been officially released and is designed to recognize health-care workers with a portion of pin sales going to the Grand River Hospital and the Onkel Hans Food Drive.

Read more: IHOP restaurants slated to open in Belleville, Hamilton, Waterloo, London, Windsor

As was the case in 2020, local restaurants are being encouraged to offer Oktoberfest-themed entertainment and one-of-a-kind Bavarian meals to their guests as they become Micro-Festhallen.

