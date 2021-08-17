Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

First winners of Manitoban vaccine lottery take home $100K each

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 11:32 am
Dustin McDuffe, one of the $100,000 winners, receives a cheque. View image in full screen
Dustin McDuffe, one of the $100,000 winners, receives a cheque. Global News

Seven Manitobans had something to celebrate Tuesday morning, as the province announced the first winners of its Vax to Win lottery.

Winnipeggers Kerry Maskiew, Garth Deleske, and Trent Fingler, as well as Jacqueline Martel (Southern Health–Santé Sud health region), John Lyons (Prairie Mountain), Dustin McDuffe (Interlake – Eastern), and Bernell Lavallee (Northern Health) are each $100,000 richer after Tuesday’s draw.

Nearly $2 million in cash and scholarships have been put up as an incentive for Manitobans to get vaccinated.

Tuesday’s draw is the first of two: Manitobans aged 12 and up who have received at least one dose of vaccine on or before Aug. 2 are eligible for the first draw.

Read more: Manitoba launches nearly $2M lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Story continues below advertisement

The second draw will be open to everyone 12 and up who’ve received two doses on or before Sept. 6.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have done their part and have been vaccinated as we responded to COVID-19 together,” said Crown services minister Jeff Wharton.

Trending Stories

“I would like to congratulate not only the winners, but everyone who has been immunized – you have helped protect yourself, your loved ones and our province.”

A total of six $100,000 prizes in Winnipeg and eight across the other Manitoba health regions will be awarded, as well as 20 draws for $25,000 scholarships for youth between 12-17.

Global News will stream the announcement at 11 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba technology being used in vaccine lottery' Manitoba technology being used in vaccine lottery
Manitoba technology being used in vaccine lottery
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagVaccinations tagProvince of Manitoba tagVaccine Lottery tagVax2Win tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers