Canada

IHOP restaurants slated to open in Belleville, Hamilton, Waterloo, London, Windsor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 10:57 am
The new IHOP is slated to open in Belleville next February. View image in full screen
The new IHOP is slated to open in Belleville next February. K2 Group

New IHOP restaurants are set to open over the coming years in Belleville, Hamilton, Waterloo, London and Windsor, according to a Toronto-based redevelopment firm.

The K2 Group says it has reached a deal with the parent company of IHOP to allow it to open the restaurants in Ontario.

Construction will begin on the first restaurant in Belleville later this month with the goal of serving its first customer early in 2022.

The restaurant will be located at the 10 Acre Truck Stop, which was acquired by the K2 Group earlier this year.

“I am excited with the news of this further enhancement to the 10 Acre Truck Stop,” Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk stated.

“K2 Group has already invested significantly in the property, improving service and bringing back many former travellers to this iconic site.”

A spokesperson for the company told Global News that all of the restaurants will be located in non-traditional locations such as hotels, gas stations, truck stops, office towers and airports.

“So the locations in Waterloo, Hamilton, and London will all be ‘non-traditional’ IHOP locations, to open within the next 5 years,” the K2 spokesperson said.

Currently, the only IHOP restaurants open across the province are located in Niagara Falls.

“The greater strategy is to eventually have a restaurant everywhere there is a university and we are also looking at a non-traditional style IHOP in Toronto as well,” K2 spokesperson said.

