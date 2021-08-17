Winnipeg cops ID shooting victim as Deena Markwick, 45

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

Police found Deena Anne Markwick, 45, lying outside in the 500 block of Young Street around 2 a.m., with a severe gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The deceased person has been identified as Deena Anne MARKWICK, 45, of Winnipeg.https://t.co/TsFcrzpBIp https://t.co/jHzon7SCwa — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 17, 2021

Markwick’s death marks the city’s 28th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

