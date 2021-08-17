Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops ID shooting victim as Deena Markwick, 45

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 10:43 am
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide in the 500 block of Young Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide in the 500 block of Young Street. Ron Dhaliwal/Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

Police found Deena Anne Markwick, 45, lying outside in the 500 block of Young Street around 2 a.m., with a severe gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Read more: Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Markwick’s death marks the city’s 28th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Delivery driver hurt in random shooting' Delivery driver hurt in random shooting
Delivery driver hurt in random shooting – Aug 4, 2021
