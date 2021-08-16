Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a woman was shot on Young Street early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Young Street at about 2 a.m., where they found a woman who had been shot and the wound was severe.

Police and emergency personnel administered first aid to the 45-year-old woman, but she later died in hospital.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The woman’s death is the 28th homicide of 2021.

