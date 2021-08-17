Toronto police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are continuing a search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s east end early Monday.

Teniah Earle was last seen in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street, just west of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m.

The young girl is described as five feet six inches, 130 to 140 pounds, with a medium build and her hair in short braids. She was wearing a navy blue short sleeve blouse with thin vertical white stripes, black leggings, and black sneaks with pink stripes on them.

Police said she was carrying a grey water bottle with a Hyundai logo on it. Police also said she was possibly carrying a silver pencil case with crayons inside.

View image in full screen A photo of Teniah Earle, 12. Handout / Toronto Police

Police added that Earle is autistic and has ADHD. However, she is not on any medication for autism.

The young girl is known to walk great distances, investigators said. Earle is also known to stop and ask members of the community for food and water.

Investigators said they believe she wandered off and do not suspect foul play. Earle has no cell phone, no money and no wallet, police added.

As of Tuesday morning, police said Earle is still missing and the marine units have been called in to assist in the search.

Anyone with information or who spots the missing girl is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477. Tips and sightings can also be reported online to Canada’s missing children resource centre “Missing Kids,” operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.