Fire

Active fire behaviour above Sicamous but crews making progress on Two Mile Road fire

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 7:11 pm
The Two Mile Road fire near Sicamous, which erupted back on July 20, is still burning out of control. View image in full screen
The Two Mile Road fire near Sicamous, which erupted back on July 20, is still burning out of control. Global News

All properties within the District of Sicamous in the Shuswap remain on an evacuation alert as crews continue battling the Two Mile Road fire burning just south of the community.

“The fire is not moving towards the community but there is active fire behaviour above the community,” said Rosalie MacAulay, fire information officer.

Read more: White Rock Lake fire: Spallumcheen evacuates some residents, Armstrong put on alert

The fire did see minimal growth overnight due to increased winds on the northern flank.

The blaze has now been pegged at 1,619 ha.

“Crews have made excellent progress on the west flank and they continue working to increase containment in the south and north,” MacAulay told Global News Monday afternoon.

One of the biggest challenges is the fire activity in the southwest, where the terrain is quite steep.

To increase containment and limit growth, crews are tight lining and establishing sprinklers along the edge of the fire perimeter to increase containment and limit fire growth.

Heavy equipment will work to establish guards where terrain allows.

Read more: B.C. wildfire officials ask travellers to avoid certain areas as next 72 hours are ‘critical’

“Currently we have 55 firefighters working the fire, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and we have 10 helicopters available if need be,” she said.

The fire, which was discovered back on July 20, remains classified as out of control.

It’s cause is unknown and being investigated.

Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagShuswap tagBC Wildfire Service tagSicamous tagTwo Mile Road Fire tagShuswap fires tag

