Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man robs Barrie, Ont. Scotiabank, prompting police investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 5:15 pm
Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after a bank robbery that took place on Collier Street. View image in full screen
Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after a bank robbery that took place on Collier Street. Barrie Police

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Scotiabank on Collier Street in Barrie, Ont., Monday morning.

According to officers, a man entered the building and approached the counter, telling staff he had a weapon and was robbing the bank.

Read more: Barrie police investigate Minet’s Point bank robbery

The man then went behind the counter to take cash before he fled south on Owen Street just after 9:45 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to police.

Trending Stories

The man is described to be about six feet tall and wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, dark faded denim pants and black running shoes with a white sole.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with video surveillance or those with other information are asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Ontario teenage bank robbery suspect speaks out' Mother of Ontario teenage bank robbery suspect speaks out
Mother of Ontario teenage bank robbery suspect speaks out – Feb 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police tagBarrie news tagBarrie Robbery tagScotiabank Robbery tagBarrie bank robbery tagBarrie Scotiabank robbery Collier Street tagbarrie Scotiabank roobery tagCollier Street bank robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers