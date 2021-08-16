Man robs Barrie, Ont. Scotiabank, prompting police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Scotiabank on Collier Street in Barrie, Ont., Monday morning.

According to officers, a man entered the building and approached the counter, telling staff he had a weapon and was robbing the bank.

The man then went behind the counter to take cash before he fled south on Owen Street just after 9:45 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to police.

The man is described to be about six feet tall and wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, dark faded denim pants and black running shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with video surveillance or those with other information are asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.

