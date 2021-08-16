Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder after body found in Abbotsford

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 5:01 pm
Kevin Wesley, 21, has now been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 44-year-old man.
Kevin Wesley, 21, has now been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 44-year-old man. IHIT

A 21-year-old man has now been charged with first-degree murder after a man’s body was found in an Abbotsford parking lot on July 5.

Homicide investigators were called early in the morning to a Clearbrook Park parking lot off of Clinton Avenue.

The victim was later identified as 44-year old Christopher Hood.

Investigators determined Hood’s death was the result of a targeted incident and on Aug. 13, 21-year old Kevin Wesley, of Abbotsford, BC, was arrested by IHIT.

Click to play video: 'IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict' IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict
IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict – May 14, 2021

Read more: B.C. homicide investigators deployed to Abbotsford after body discovered in parking lot

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wesley to come forward,” Cpl. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, said in a release.

No further information is being released at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagHomicide Team tagAbbotsford homicide tagAbbotsford body tagbody found in parking lot tagAbbotsford body July 5 tagAbby body tagAbby body July 5 tagHomicide Abbotsford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers