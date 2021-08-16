21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder after body found in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has now been charged with first-degree murder after a man’s body was found in an Abbotsford parking lot on July 5.

Homicide investigators were called early in the morning to a Clearbrook Park parking lot off of Clinton Avenue.

The victim was later identified as 44-year old Christopher Hood.

Investigators determined Hood’s death was the result of a targeted incident and on Aug. 13, 21-year old Kevin Wesley, of Abbotsford, BC, was arrested by IHIT.

“The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wesley to come forward,” Cpl. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, said in a release.

No further information is being released at this time.