London police charge man in assault of citizen and police officer

A London man has been arrested for the assault of a citizen and a police officer in downtown London on Sunday.

On Sunday around 12:10 p.m., police responded to a call about a man with a knife who had reportedly yelled and lunged at a citizen in a vehicle near Oxford Street East and Wellington Street.

Police located the man in the area, who they say was uncooperative and refused to listen to the officers.

Officers say the man then threw an object at one police officer, nearly striking them before they were able to get physical control of the suspect and arrest them.

Police say they found a knife on the man before he was arrested and taken into custody.

The man was transported to the London Police Detention Unit, where police say he assaulted a police officer while he was being booked. The officer was not injured.

As a result of this investigation, a 40-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, and carrying and concealing a weapon.