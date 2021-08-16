Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police charge man in assault of citizen and police officer

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 4:19 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London man has been arrested for the assault of a citizen and a police officer in downtown London on Sunday.

On Sunday around 12:10 p.m., police responded to a call about a man with a knife who had reportedly yelled and lunged at a citizen in a vehicle near Oxford Street East and Wellington Street.

Police located the man in the area, who they say was uncooperative and refused to listen to the officers.

Read more: COVID-19 — Middlesex London 58 new cases 1 death since Friday

Officers say the man then threw an object at one police officer, nearly striking them before they were able to get physical control of the suspect and arrest them.

Trending Stories

Police say they found a knife on the man before he was arrested and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was transported to the London Police Detention Unit, where police say he assaulted a police officer while he was being booked. The officer was not injured.

As a result of this investigation, a 40-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, and carrying and concealing a weapon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagassault with a weapon tagLondon crime tagpolice assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers