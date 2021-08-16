Menu

Crime

Wanted offender known to frequent Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Sault Ste. Marie

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:43 pm
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 30-year-old Michael LeClair, who is wanted for breaching his statutory release, according to OPP's ROPE squad. View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 30-year-old Michael LeClair, who is wanted for breaching his statutory release, according to OPP's ROPE squad. OPP

OPP are looking for an offender wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad issued a Canada-wide warrant for 30-year-old Michael LeClair, who is currently serving a four-year, 10-month sentence for armed robbery, along with several other weapons offences.

LeClair has face and neck tattoos in “script symbols,” including a tattoo of a letter on each cheek and large letters spanning his neck.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Toronto, Chatham

He was last seen leaving his halfway house in Ottawa on Aug. 12, and is known to frequent the Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls and Sault Ste Marie areas, OPP say.  

Police ask anyone who may have information about LeClair’s whereabouts to contact them.

