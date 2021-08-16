Wanted offender known to frequent Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Sault Ste. Marie

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for an offender wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad issued a Canada-wide warrant for 30-year-old Michael LeClair, who is currently serving a four-year, 10-month sentence for armed robbery, along with several other weapons offences.

LeClair has face and neck tattoos in “script symbols,” including a tattoo of a letter on each cheek and large letters spanning his neck.

He was last seen leaving his halfway house in Ottawa on Aug. 12, and is known to frequent the Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls and Sault Ste Marie areas, OPP say.

Police ask anyone who may have information about LeClair’s whereabouts to contact them.

