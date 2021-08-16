COVID-19: Ontario provides additional $2.3M to keep vulnerable people safe in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing an additional $2.3 million to help the City of Peterborough deliver services and keep vulnerable people safe, the area’s MPP announced Monday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the third investment of $2,300,300 is part of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund to support the vulnerable and help create longer-term housing solutions. The $765-million provincial fund was launched in March 2020 to help protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipalities and Indigenous community partners can use the funding to protect homeless shelter staff and residents, add to rent banks, build affordable housing, and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies, Smith said.

“As of today, we have invested $5,326,143 in critical supports to keep our most vulnerable safe from COVID-19 and address the long-standing housing challenges we face,” Smith said.

Smith said the announcement is part of Ontario’s additional $307-million investment to help municipalities and Indigenous community partners respond to the pandemic.

“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing on Monday.

“Our government is committed to ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to keep their communities safe, and today’s funding will help our local partners deliver critical services, support vulnerable people, and unlock affordable housing in their communities.”