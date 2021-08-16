Menu

Crime

Man arrested after reports of machete brandished at Peterborough park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:37 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man was waving a machete around near a park on Saturday evening. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons-related charge following an incident on Saturday evening.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 7 p.m. responded to reports of a man waving a machete near a park in the area of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

When officers arrived, several bystanders directed them to a man matching the description provided to police. During a search of the area, officers located a machete on a porch.

Kyle McBrien, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any knives unless for culinary purposes or while at work.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, police said Monday.

Crime tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagKnife tagweapon tagMachete tagStewart Street tag

