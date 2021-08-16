Man arrested after reports of machete brandished at Peterborough park: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons-related charge following an incident on Saturday evening.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 7 p.m. responded to reports of a man waving a machete near a park in the area of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

When officers arrived, several bystanders directed them to a man matching the description provided to police. During a search of the area, officers located a machete on a porch.

Kyle McBrien, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any knives unless for culinary purposes or while at work.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, police said Monday.