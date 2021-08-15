Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision involving dump truck on northbound DVP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision involving a dump truck on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a dump truck in the area of the Don Valley Parkway North and the Prince Edward Viaduct at around 2:15 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a motorcycle collided with the back of a truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

There are no details on age or gender at this time.

All lanes on the DVP northbound are blocked just north of Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street.

