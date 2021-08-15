Menu

Crime

Suspect targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C. sends man to hospital

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 1:43 pm
A white Ferrari is spotted at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
A white Ferrari is spotted at the scene of a shooting in Surrey, B.C. Global News

One man is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey, B.C. early Sunday.

RCMP say they arrived at the 10100-block of 152 Street to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He is now being treated for his injuries.

Footage from the scene shows a white Ferrari with a damaged windshield in the parking lot of a strip mall.

The area was blocked off for several hours but has since reopened.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Burnaby Cactus Club

Police are calling this a targeted shooting although there are no details on whether it is tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers.

