Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Ontario is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 555,561.

According to Sunday’s report, 116 cases were recorded in Toronto, 69 in Peel Region, 64 in York Region, 48 in Hamilton, and 27 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported 25 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

Of the 511 new cases recorded, the data showed 350 were unvaccinated people, 67 were partially vaccinated people and 94 were full vaccinated people.

The death toll in the province stands at 9,418 as no more deaths were recorded.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,667.

The government said 19,192 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 7,490 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Sunday was 2.6 per cent, up from Saturday’s when it was at 2.4 per cent.

There are currently 98 patients with COVID-19 in general hospital wards. There are 116 people in intensive care units and 71 of those ICU patients are on ventilators with COVID-19.

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting.

They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

The most recent data on Sunday showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 39 were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, none were fully vaccinated while 33 were unvaccinated and two were partially vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 40,907 vaccines (9,592 for a first shot and 31,315 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.56 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 73.34 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, 542,476 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 270 from the previous day.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,688 variant cases, which is up by 22 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,177 variant cases, which is down by one since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 6,182 variant cases, which is up by 63 since the previous day.