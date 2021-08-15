Man taken to hospital following shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in North York early Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a scene for reports of gunshots in the area of Lepage Court and Ceramic Road just after 2 a.m.

Toronto police said officers found a man with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to called police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Location:

LePage + Ceramic Rd #GO1545017

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 15, 2021

