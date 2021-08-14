Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Baitur Rahmat Mosque celebrates street re-naming

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 9:32 pm
The new sign for Ahmadiyya Crescent. View image in full screen
The new sign for Ahmadiyya Crescent. Global News

The largest mosque in Saskatchewan now has a new address located on Ahmadiyya Crescent.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community proposed to have Glazier Dr. be re-named to Ahmadiyya Crescent in 2019, which is the road used to access the Baitur Rahmat Mosque.

The Rural Municipality of Corman Park unanimously voted for the movement.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up after the approved proposal, the celebratory sign reveal was delayed until Saturday evening.

Read more: Ahmadiyya Muslim Caliph visits Saskatoon during Canadian tour

Mubarik Syed, media relations for the Saskatoon Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said the change went deeper than just the name itself.

“The Ahmadiyya family will be co-existing with the Glazier family and that is what Canada is all about. Co-existing, trying to harmonize and live together in peace and harmony,” said Syed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The longest living member of the Saskatoon mosque, Ehsan Chaudhary, had the honour of removing the sign covering along with local politicians and the Corman Park Municipality Reeve.

Chaudhary first mentioned he was so happy he could cry, and then added, “I was holding [the rope], so excited I got a chance to hold it! So it’s excellent, it’s a blessing. You have to be thankful to God.”

Read more: Saskatoon’s Muslim community calls for unity

After residing in Saskatoon for the last 45 years, he said his excitement could hardly be explained.

Attendees listened to speeches, prayed and enjoyed a barbeque following the ceremony.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCelebration tagMuslim Community tagAhmadiyya Muslim Community tagBaitur Rahmat Mosque tagre-name tagAhmadiyya Crescent tagco-name tagGlazier Drive tagRural Municipality of Corman Park tagsign reveal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers