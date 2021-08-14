Menu

Canada

Winning $15M Lotto Max ticket sold in Vancouver

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 3:52 pm
Someone purchased a winning Lotto Max ticket in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Someone purchased a winning Lotto Max ticket in Vancouver. Global News

A winning ticket for Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Vancouver.

The winning numbers are 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32, and 38. The winning ticket is worth a whopping $15 million.

Trending Stories

The winner will have 52 weeks to claim the prize.

So far this year, B.C. residents have claimed $111 million in Lotto Max winnings.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800.

The winner’s identity, along with the location where the ticket was purchased, will be announced after the prize is claimed.

