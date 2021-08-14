Menu

Canada

Overnight hotel fire in downtown Winnipeg being investigated

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 2:44 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of an overnight fire at the Marlborough Hotel that forced 21 guests to spend the rest of the night at another facility. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of an overnight fire at the Marlborough Hotel that forced 21 guests to spend the rest of the night at another facility. Matt Purchase / Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a hotel downtown that forced all guests to evacuate as a precaution, the city said in a news release Saturday.

At 3:52 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to an automatic alarm at the Marlborough Hotel, an eight-storey hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street.

A sprinkler system managed to extinguish a fire in a seventh-floor suite, after which crews made sure to put out hot spots, the city said. The fire didn’t damage any other suites, although smoke and water did impact some additional rooms. The city said damage estimates weren’t available at this time.

Eight people displaced following early morning fire in Winnipeg

The WFPS declared the fire under control at 4:31 a.m.

No one reported any injuries, but 21 guests spent the rest of the night at another facility.

