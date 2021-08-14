Menu

Traffic

Highway 401 to close overnight east of London, Ont., twice

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 14, 2021 12:39 pm
Highway 401 east of London, Ont., is set to close overnight two times for the demolition of the Westchester Bourne Road underpass. View image in full screen
Highway 401 east of London, Ont., is set to close overnight two times for the demolition of the Westchester Bourne Road underpass. 511Ontario/Twitter

Heads up, drivers.

Highway 401 east of London, Ont., is set to close overnight two times within the coming days for the demolition of the Westchester Bourne Road underpass.

The highway is set to close between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dorchester Road.

Closures will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. It’s set to reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday.

It will close again at midnight on Monday, Aug. 16 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Delays are expected.

