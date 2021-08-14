Menu

Canada

Electrical failure sparks $900,000 fire at Burlington home

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 14, 2021 8:15 am
Firefighters in Burlington battled a house fire Friday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters in Burlington battled a house fire Friday night. Global News

Damage is estimated at $900,000 following a house fire in Burlington, Ont.

Firefighters were called to a home on Roseville Court, on the west side of Bronte Creek Provincial Park, around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials say one person was in the house at the time and managed to get out safely.

Read more: Firefighter injured in early morning central Hamilton blaze

The suspected cause of the blaze is an electrical failure in the basement.

Trending Stories

Due to the amount of fire damage, the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

