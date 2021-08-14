Electrical failure sparks $900,000 fire at Burlington home

Damage is estimated at $900,000 following a house fire in Burlington, Ont.
Firefighters were called to a home on Roseville Court, on the west side of Bronte Creek Provincial Park, around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Fire officials say one person was in the house at the time and managed to get out safely.
The suspected cause of the blaze is an electrical failure in the basement.
Due to the amount of fire damage, the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
