Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Some deli products containing broccoli recalled over Listeria concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2021 7:26 am
Click to play video: 'Kale salad mix recalled due to possible Listeria contamination' Kale salad mix recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
WATCH: Kale salad mix recalled due to possible Listeria contamination – Feb 18, 2019

A recall has been issued in Atlantic Canada for certain broccoli-containing deli products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products were sold up until Aug. 13 at deli counters in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

Read more: Tahini recalled for possible salmonella risk, product sold in Ontario and Quebec

The products were also sold at Valufoods stores in both Hartland, N.B. and Centreville N.B.

Trending Stories

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says people who have any of the products should either return them to the store where they were purchased, or throw them out.

So far no illnesses have been linked to the product.

Story continues below advertisement

Food contaminated with Listeria can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, neck stiffness, and in severe cases even death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Atlantic Canada tagCanadian Food Inspection Agency tagSobeys tagFood Safety taglisteria tagProduct recall tagListeria contamination tagdeli products tagfood products recall tagFoodland and Co-op tagValufoods tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers