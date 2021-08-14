Menu

Comments

Crime

Kawartha Lakes OPP seize more than 2,270 marijuana plants from property near Sebright

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 5:22 am
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized 2,274 cannabis plants from a property on Aug. 8.
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized 2,274 cannabis plants from a property on Aug. 8. Global News File

Two men face charges following the seizure of 2,274 cannabis plants from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes this month.

According to OPP on Friday, as part of an investigation, investigators on Aug. 8 executed a search warrant at a property on Morton Lane just north of the community of Sebright.

Police say the number of plants was the equivalent to “two dump trucks full” and is worth an estimated $2.274M.

Read more: Selwyn Township to review its cannabis zoning bylaw

Officers also seized two ounces of cannabis resin (estimated value of $560), seven grams of cocaine (estimated value of $700), an RV mobile home, an ATV and a prohibited weapon.

Two men were located at the scene and arrested.

Nick Elliott, 46, of Norwood, and Donald Hall, 59, of Centre Hastings, were each charged with:

  • Cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house (or offer to do so)
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

Hall was additionally charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 9.

The investigation involved members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from CSCU in Haliburton Highlands, Peterborough and Northumberland, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) and local firefighters.

