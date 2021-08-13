Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets locked up their final restricted free agent on Friday.

The Jets announced a one-year, two-way contract for defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic. The new deal will pay him the league minimum of $750,000 if he’s in the NHL.

The 24-year-old played the last three seasons with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. He recorded a pair of goals with 12 assists in 29 games during the shortened season. Kovacevic was tied for the best plus/minus on the team with a plus-10 rating in the 2020-2021 campaign.

He also won the team’s best defenceman award this past season.

Kovacevic was the Jets’ third round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft after being selected 74th overall.

