Mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit walking through Toronto neighbourhood to offer shots

Despite 27 C heat on a Friday in August, a new mobile team from Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners hit the streets looking to give the COVID-19 shots to those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The unit of nine health-care workers, including a family doctor and several nurses and administrators, can be seen on east-end Toronto main streets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Equipped with a rolling cart and a large, grey cooler containing Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the team aims to give around 20 COVID-19 vaccines per day.

On Friday, members of the team approached several people sheltered in the shade at Matty Eckler Park on Gerrard Street East. Global News observed the team answering a few questions about the vaccine, after which several people in the unvaccinated group asked to receive their first dose.

Phillip Anthony, manager of the East Toronto Mobile Vaccination Strategy at Michael Garron Hospital, told Global News the street team does an excellent job of dispelling COVID-19 vaccine myths.

Ontario reported more than 500 new cases for the second day in a row Friday. Of the 510 new cases, 368 were unvaccinated people and 57 were partially vaccinated.

The purpose of the mobile street team is to reach this last segment of the population who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We knew there were many individuals who were shop owners or essential workers who can’t leave work to go get the vaccine, so we just wanted to make it as convenient as possible by bringing the vaccine to them,” said Anthony.

It doesn’t take long for the team to encounter a partially vaccinated worker who couldn’t find the time to book and/or get their second shot. Inside the Maple Leaf Tavern on Gerrard Steet East, the worker accepted the street team’s offer to receive his second dose of Moderna vaccine.

So far, a total of 166 doses have been administered by the street team over the last two weeks.

“It’s a little bit resource-heavy and it’s hard work, but we all know it’s worth it,” said Anthony.

“We’re just trying to ensure everyone does their part to protect our city.”

The street team will continue pounding the pavement through September.