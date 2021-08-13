Menu

Crime

B.C. food bank van stolen; Chase Hamper Society seeking public help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 5:50 pm
A photo of the Chase Food Bank’s refrigerated van. View image in full screen
A photo of the Chase Food Bank’s refrigerated van. Chase Hamper Society

What kind of person would steal a food bank van?

That’s what some people are asking on Facebook after the Chase, B.C., food bank reported that its van was stolen overnight from a parking lot.

According to the food bank, the white van is distinctive with its logos, and has a B.C. plate of NB5738. The theft of the food bank’s only vehicle has been reported to police.

Read more: Big-wheel food bank fundraiser rolls through the Okanagan

A food bank spokesperson said the food bank serves a large area, including the North Shuswap, right to Seymour Arm, along with three First Nation bands.

In fact, the refrigerated van was used Thursday to bring up fresh Okanagan produce from the Lake Country food bank.

The spokesperson said a volunteer went to fill up the van on Friday morning, but noticed it was gone.

The Chase food bank provides food hampers twice a month, but also provides emergency hampers. Clients can visit the food bank if they need to.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan branch of Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire support' Okanagan branch of Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire support
Okanagan branch of Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire support – Jul 6, 2021

The spokesperson said it’s unknown how long they’ll be without the van, but that they’re now trying to work something out for a vehicle, as a vehicle is needed to transport and keep food cool during transport, especially with the region’s current hot temperatures.

The Chase Hamper Society can be found on Facebook.

The Village of Chase is located beside Little Shuswap Lake, along the Trans-Canada Highway, between Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

