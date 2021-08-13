Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police had no role in mysterious death of B.C. man who had criminal ties: watchdog

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 5:42 pm
According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, police actions played no role in the death of Kyle Gianis, who was found in medical distress after an alleged double stabbing incident on Aug. 5. View image in full screen
According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, police actions played no role in the death of Kyle Gianis, who was found in medical distress after an alleged double stabbing incident on Aug. 5. Global News

Police interaction played no role in the mysterious death of a B.C. man who had criminal ties in the North Okanagan earlier this month.

That’s according to the Independent Investigations Office, regarding the fatal Aug. 5 incident involving West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis.

According to police, officers were called to a campground in Enderby, north of Vernon, just after 12 a.m. for an alleged double stabbing, with the suspect, Gianis, found two hours later in medical distress.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. man who survived two shooting attempts dead after being found with self-inflicted wounds: RCMP

Known to police, Gianis had survived four previous gangland hits on his life.

“The area was cordoned off and a search was launched for the man which included the use of a police dog,” RCMP said in a press release on Aug. 5.

“At approximately 2 a.m., officers located the man down an embankment near a river who was in medical distress due to what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and began providing medical attention until Emergency Health Services was able to take over.”

Police reported that Gianis was acting erratically due to possible drug impairment.

Later on Aug. 5, the watchdog released a statement, noting that “when officers located the man at approximately 2 a.m., police … cautiously approached with the use of tear gas and a 40mm less-lethal round and observed the man to be in medical distress.”

Click to play video: 'High profile gangster dies in Enderby campground' High profile gangster dies in Enderby campground
High profile gangster dies in Enderby campground – Aug 5, 2021

On Friday, it released a statement after investigating the circumstances around Gianis’ death, though it did not name him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“As indicated in the previous release, on August 5, 2021, just after midnight, police responded to a campsite near Enderby following allegations that a man had assaulted two women with a weapon,” the office said in a statement.

“Independent witnesses corroborate that the man sustained self-inflicted injuries before departing the campsite in a recreational vehicle (RV).”

First responders arrived a short time after police found him, but the man was pronounced dead.

“Based on the available evidence, the man’s death was not related to police actions,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Victim identified in brazen shooting in Kelowna' Victim identified in brazen shooting in Kelowna
Victim identified in brazen shooting in Kelowna – Mar 31, 2021

The independent civilian oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

One week prior to his death, Gianis survived an attempted hit on July 31 in Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

He and an unnamed 25-year-old man from Surrey were both shot along Pandosy Street. Gianis was later released from hospital.

Following the double shooting, RCMP issued a rare statement identifying Gianis, though not the Surrey man.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” Insp. Beth McAndie said on Aug. 1.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

Click to play video: 'Pandosy shooting: Not the first time man shot has been targeted' Pandosy shooting: Not the first time man shot has been targeted
Pandosy shooting: Not the first time man shot has been targeted – Aug 1, 2021

Gianis was also the intended target of a gang hit three years ago which claimed the life of Paul Bennett — an innocent man.

Bennett, an operating room nurse, minor hockey coach and devoted father of two, was shot to death in his Surrey driveway in June 2018 in a case of mistaken identity.

Story continues below advertisement

His killer has not been caught.

Click to play video: 'Video of alleged suspect in Kelowna double shooting' Video of alleged suspect in Kelowna double shooting
Video of alleged suspect in Kelowna double shooting – Aug 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Enderby tagIndependent Investigations Office of BC tagKyle Gianis tagNorth Okanagan News tagEnderby campground tagKyle Gianis death tagkyle gianis kelowna tagKyle Gianis news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers