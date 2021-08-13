Menu

Canada

Kelowna fire crews extinguish minor doorway blaze at downtown church

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 1:44 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department says the church door sustained moderate damage, with smoke migrating into the building. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department says the church door sustained moderate damage, with smoke migrating into the building. Global News

Calling it a minor structure fire, Kelowna Fire Department crews extinguished a small blaze in the doorway of a church early Friday.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived at the First United Church along the 700 block of Bernard Ave., the minor fire had been partially extinguished.

“The door to the church did suffer moderate damage and smoke migration into the structure,” the fire dept., said of the 1 a.m. incident.

Read more: Entire community of Logan Lake, B.C. ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

After extinguishing what was left, crews checked the church for any fire extension, with the smoke then being ventilated from the building.

The fire dept. is calling the fire accidental, Three fire engines were on scene, as were police.

