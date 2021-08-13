Kelowna fire crews extinguish minor doorway blaze at downtown church

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a minor structure fire, Kelowna Fire Department crews extinguished a small blaze in the doorway of a church early Friday.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived at the First United Church along the 700 block of Bernard Ave., the minor fire had been partially extinguished.

“The door to the church did suffer moderate damage and smoke migration into the structure,” the fire dept., said of the 1 a.m. incident.

After extinguishing what was left, crews checked the church for any fire extension, with the smoke then being ventilated from the building.

The fire dept. is calling the fire accidental, Three fire engines were on scene, as were police.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Flyover of massive White Rock Lake wildfire in B.C. Interior Flyover of massive White Rock Lake wildfire in B.C. Interior