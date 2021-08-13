SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa climbing, positivity rate up

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 1:33 pm
A person walks past a mural by artist Dom Laporte showing a health-care worker in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A person walks past a mural by artist Dom Laporte showing a health-care worker in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day in its Friday pandemic update.

The number of active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, passed the 100-case mark, standing at 114 as of Friday.

OPH has so far confirmed 91 local cases of the Delta variant, the variant that health officials believe will drive the fourth wave of the pandemic, with 43 of those infections coming in the past 30 days.

Read more: Low COVID-19 vaccine uptake in vulnerable Ottawa neighbourhoods blamed on barriers

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate rose to one per cent as of Friday, up from 0.8 per cent in the previous period.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past day and the number of people in hospital with the virus in Ottawa held steady at four with one patient in the intensive care unit.

OPH’s latest vaccination update on Friday shows that 75 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 and older have so far received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some 84 per cent of eligible Ottawans have received at least one shot.

In terms of the city’s full population, roughly two-thirds of residents, or almost 693,000 people, are now considered fully vaccinated.

