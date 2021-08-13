Inmate found dead Thursday at Regina Correctional Centre

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has announced the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre.
According to the ministry, the man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.
Corrections staff brought in EMS and initiated life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at around 2:10 p.m.
Officials say his death is not related to COVID-19. Next of kin have been notified.
RCMP and the coroners service are investigating the incident.
The ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.
