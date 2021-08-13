Menu

Crime

Inmate found dead Thursday at Regina Correctional Centre

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 11:54 am
A file photo of the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. File / Global News

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has announced the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre.

According to the ministry, the man was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

Corrections staff brought in EMS and initiated life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at around 2:10 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: DNA solves 26-year-old mystery, identifies Winnipeg man killed by train in Regina in 1995

Officials say his death is not related to COVID-19. Next of kin have been notified.

RCMP and the coroners service are investigating the incident.

The ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.

