Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Stelco buying back 13 per cent of its shares from big shareholder for $398 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2021 10:22 am
Stelco buying back 13 per cent of its shares from big shareholder for $398 million - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Stelco Holdings Inc. has signed a deal to buy back about 13 per cent of its outstanding shares from one of its largest shareholders for $398 million.

The steelmaker says it will buy back and cancel nearly 11.4 million shares from LG Bedrock Holdings LP at a price of $34.93 per share.

Stelco shares closed at $47.28 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Read more: ‘Stay open’: Businesses urge provinces against lockdowns amid 4th wave of COVID-19

The deal will reduce LG Bedrock’s stake in Stelco to 9.9 per cent from 21.5 per cent.

Trending Stories

By buying back its shares, a company spreads profits over fewer shares. That increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine a company’s financial health.

Story continues below advertisement

Stelco says it will fund the share repurchase plan with cash on hand and that it remains well positioned to fund its ongoing strategic capital initiatives.

Click to play video: 'Your Money: Breaking down common RESP mistakes & boom in bank jobs' Your Money: Breaking down common RESP mistakes & boom in bank jobs
Your Money: Breaking down common RESP mistakes & boom in bank jobs
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagToronto Stock Exchange tagStelco tagStelco Holdings Inc. tagbuyback shares tagbuying shares tagLG bedrock tagshare repurchase plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers