Kingston Pride implements mandatory 2-dose COVID-19 vaccination policy

The Kingston Pride Festival will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all those attending this year’s in-person events.

“We recognize and respect that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we have made this decision with public safety in mind,” a statement from the event’s board of directors said Thursday.

Anyone buying tickets for in-person events will need to provide proof of two doses of the vaccine. This can be done by accessing documents through Ontario Public Health.

The organizers ask that if possible, attendees will have had their second dose two weeks prior to attending an event.

Children under 12 will be exempt from this rule. All others with exemptions must provide documentation as proof.

The Kingston Pride Festival will run Sept. 20 to 26. So far, the only confirmed events are a community fair that runs Sept. 25 and 26 and the Pride Parade on Sept. 26. More programming will be released once plans are agreed upon.

