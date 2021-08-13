Menu

Health

Quebec reports 426 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since late May

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec parents feeling back-to-school jitters following education minister’s new COVID-19 plan' Quebec parents feeling back-to-school jitters following education minister’s new COVID-19 plan
School administrators are still digesting the government's back-to-school plan. It will see a loosening of restrictions, including no masks in classrooms. With the Delta variant on the rise, that has some parents concerned. As Amanda Jelowicki reports, some worry it's not the time to ease up on COVID-19-related rules.

Quebec recorded 426 new COVID-19 infections but no additional deaths Friday as the country deals with the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The latest tally comes amid a surge in cases and it is the highest reported daily case count in the province since late May.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus remained relatively stable. There are 80 patients in total, a drop of one in the past 24 hours.

Of them, there are 27 people in intensive care units — one less patient compared to the previous day.

READ MORE: ‘There’s information missing:’ Plenty of worry over Quebec’s back-to-school COVID-19 plan

Since the last report, health officials say another 49,043 doses of the vaccine were administered. So far, more than 11.6 million shots have been given in the province.

About 26,000 people have rolled up their sleeves to get a first shot of the vaccine over the past three days, according to Quebec’s health minister. Christian Dubé said Friday he is encouraged by the turnout, noting that 73 per cent of young adults in the 18 to 29 age group has received a first dose.

“Get vaccinated to protect yourself and those you love,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 17,844 tests were given Wednesday.

As of Friday, the province’s caseload stood at 380,833 while the death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 11,242.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, surpassed 367,000.

