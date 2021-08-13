Honey Badger Lindell Wigginton nominated for 3 Canadian Elite Basketball League awards

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Honey Badger Lindell Wigginton will be up for three awards when the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) honours its top players at an event in Edmonton next week.

The Halifax-born shooting guard is up for player of the year against Stingers guard Xavier Moon when the awards are revealed at the Edmonton Expo centre on Aug. 18.

Lindell also has nominations for Canadian player of the year and clutch player of the year, which recognizing the player who made the most impact during Elam ending time.

Elam ending is when the game clock is shut off at the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter and a target score is set to end a game.

Nominees were announced on Friday in all seven award categories, which included nods for a pair of Niagara River Lions: guard Lloyd Pandi for U Sports player of the year and centre Javin DeLaurier for defensive player of the year.

Winners are determined by votes from head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, assistant general managers, team presidents, league broadcasters, and internal media personnel.

Team coaches and executives cannot vote for a player or for the head coach from their own team.

Hamilton will begin the 2021 CEBL playoffs on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Ottawa BlackJacks in a quarterfinal game at FirstOntario Centre.