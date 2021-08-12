Menu

Crime

18-year-old seriously injured after shooting in north Oshawa, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:15 pm
A file photo of a Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

Durham Regional Police say an 18-year-old man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Oshawa’s north end Thursday evening.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Chevron Prince Path, just west of Simcoe Street North and south of Winchester Road West, before 8 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Trending Stories

The spokesperson said the victim was found in a parking lot of the residential complex.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

They said he was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto by paramedics in serious condition.

As of late Thursday, suspect information or further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting weren’t released by police.

