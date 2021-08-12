18-year-old seriously injured after shooting in north Oshawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say an 18-year-old man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Oshawa’s north end Thursday evening.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Chevron Prince Path, just west of Simcoe Street North and south of Winchester Road West, before 8 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

The spokesperson said the victim was found in a parking lot of the residential complex.

They said he was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto by paramedics in serious condition.

As of late Thursday, suspect information or further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting weren’t released by police.

