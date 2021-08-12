COVID-19: Manitoba reports 34 new cases, two new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The province says two more people have died in Manitoba because of COVID-19.

The death of a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg is linked to the Alpha variant, while a man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Sante Sud region died from an unspecified variant.

The number of Manitobans to die from the virus is now at 1,184.

Thirty-four new cases were also announced Thursday, with 19 of them in Winnipeg. Six were in the Southern Health region, five in the Interlake-Eastern area, three in Prairie Mountain and one in the North.

The test positivity rate is at 2.6 per cent provincially and 1.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Seventy-five Manitobans are in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the province says the testing site at Thunderbird House will close its doors after Friday.

And when it comes to vaccinations, 80.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans now have a first dose, while 73.5 per cent have both shots.

Enforcement update

The province issued three tickets from Aug. 2-8 for COVID-19 infractions, both of them to a person for failing to wear a mask indoors, while one $5,000 ticket was issued to a business.

An outbreak in the medicine unit at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach has been declared over

Story continues below advertisement

